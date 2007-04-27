Help prevent kidney stones
It's not entirely clear why some people are more prone to kidney stones, although those who have already had a stone are more likely to develop another. Here are suggestions to help reduce your risk of kidney stones, courtesy of the National Kidney and Urologic Diseases Information Clearinghouse:
-- If you have just passed a kidney stone, save it so your doctor can test its composition and better understand its cause.
-- Drink plenty of fluids -- preferably water. Drink enough to produce at least two quarts of urine every 24 hours.
-- Eat a diet rich in calcium. By contrast, calcium supplements may actually increase your risk of kidney stones.
-- If you have acidy urine, you may be asked to eat less meat, fish and poultry, all of which increase the amount of acid in urine. (HealthDay News)