Japan, Saudi agree to aim at 'multi-layered' ties

RIYADH (AFP) -- Japan and Saudi Arabia agreed on Saturday to forge a "multi-layered partnership" beyond oil, while urging Iran to take a constructive approach to resolve the crisis over its nuclear ambition.

Japanese Prime Minister Shizo Abe, who arrived in Riyadh earlier the same day on the first leg of his Middle East tour, held talks with King Abdullah at his palace, a Japanese government official said.

Abe, fresh from his first official visit to the United States for a summit with President George W. Bush on Friday, will also visit Egypt, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on his five-day tour.

"The two sides confirmed that they will aim at a multi-layered partnership between Japan and Saudi Arabia," the government official said. "Prime Minister Abe told the king that he wants to broaden the relations which had been concentrated on oil," the official said. "And the king replied that he also wants to deepen the relations in such a way."

Earlier in the day, Abe unveiled the proposal when he made a speech at an economic forum attended by more than 100 Saudi businessmen and a 180-strong business delegation from Tokyo.

"I'm sure that it is a mutual benefit for Japan and Saudi Arabia to further expand relations surrounding oil, which is the base of our solid relationship," Abe told them.

"My purpose of a visit to the Middle East, however, is to form a multi-layered relationship" covering not only energy security but also political, business and cultural links.

"I want to open a new era of relations between Japan and the Middle East. I would like to activate our wide-ranged, strategic dialogue," the Japanese premier said.

On the regional diplomatic front, the premier and the king jointly urged Iran to follow UN sanctions and cooperate constructively with the International Atomic Energy Agency, the Japanese official said.

"It is necessary to resolve this issue peacefully," King Abdullah told Abe, according to the official.

The two also agreed to cooperate in helping reconstruct Iraq and called on the war-torn nation to "promote national unity and equality among all categories of the Iraqi people," the official said.

Abe's visit comes just a day after the desert kingdom said it had arrested a ring of alleged Al-Qaeda militants plotting airborne attacks on oil facilities and army bases, underscoring Japanese worries about stability in the region.

Abe invited the king and Crown Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz to Japan, while proposing to allow the oil-rich kingdom to use Japan's oil stockpiling facilities in the southern Japanese island of Okinawa.

The two also agreed to speed up free trade talks between Japan and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC), which groups Saudi Arabia with Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the UAE.

Japan and the Persian Gulf Arab nations began free trade talks last year aiming to reach a deal in 2008.

"The Japanese government will try to create an accord with good contents as soon as possible," Abe told the economic forum.

Japan is increasingly concerned by potential threats to its energy supply. It has virtually no oil or gas reserves of its own and relies for more than 70 percent of its oil supply on the four Persian Gulf states which Abe is due to visit.

This is the second visit to the Middle East by a Japanese premier in less than a year. Abe's predecessor, Junichiro Koizumi, traveled to Israel, the Palestinian territories and Jordan in July last year.