China insists rich nations must lead global warming fight

BEIJING (AFP) -- Rich nations must do more to fight global warming and allow poorer countries to pursue sustainable economic development, one of China's top diplomats said in comments published Tuesday.

China is willing to play its role in tackling climate change but the onus rests on the developed world to tackle the problem, State Councilor Tang Jiaxuan told a visiting United Nations envoy on global warming on Monday.

"Tang demanded that developed nations take a lead on greenhouse gas emission reduction and provide assistance to developing countries in terms of technology transfer and capital," the official Xinhua news agency cited Tang as saying.

Developing countries, such as China, should in the meantime be allowed to pursue "sustainable development," Tang told envoy Han Seung-Soo.

Xinhua reported that Tang was making his comments in the context of rising international pressure for China, which is the second biggest emitter of climate-changing greenhouse gas emissions, to do more to fight global warming.

"(But) the developed nations have both the responsibility and capability to contribute more to (fighting) climate change," Xinhua quoted Tang as saying.

Nevertheless, Tang highlighted China's efforts to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases, and said the Asian nation was committed to working with the rest of the world.

"Only when developed and developing nations join hands can climate change be solved fundamentally," he said.

British Foreign Secretary Margaret Beckett on Monday added her voice to the growing chorus of international leaders urging China to step-up its efforts on climate change, although she acknowledged the nation's commitment on the issue.

"They really have made some quite remarkable progress, but of course they want to, and we all need them to, make still more progress," Beckett told a press conference in Hong Kong as she wrapped up a six-day tour of China.