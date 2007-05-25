Czech PM pleads case for U.S. anti-missile base at presidential meeting

BRNO, Czech Republic (AFP) -- Czech Prime Minister Mirek Topolanek on Friday pleaded the case for the deployment of a US anti-missile shield in the Czech Republic and Poland during a meeting of 15 European leaders.

"Europe's defense against the missiles of some states and organizations is a necessary step which will increase in a substantial way the security not only of the Czech Republic but also of our allies and European neighbors," he told the presidents from eastern, central and southern Europe gathered for this annual meeting.

Washington asked in January for the Czech Republic and Poland to host bases which would extend its anti-missile shield into Central Europe. The move has provoked Russian anger, created rifts within NATO and split public opinion in the two former Soviet-bloc states.

"We are carrying out a wide and responsible debate at all levels of society here and also in NATO regarding all the geopolitical, security, economic, military, legal, health and other aspects," Topolanek added.

"It seems logical to create a defense against missiles rather than to create mutual fear through the vast arsenal of nuclear warheads," he concluded. Topolanek also underlined the "symbolic" nature of the project, recalling that the last Soviet soldier quit the territory of the former Czechoslovakia on June 30, 1991, while the Czech Republic joined NATO on March 12, 1999, "obtaining collective security guarantees."