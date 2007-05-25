Fiftyfold increase in Iran’s blood donation rate

TEHRAN -- The managing director of Iran’s Blood Transfusion Organization announced on Tuesday that blood donations have increased fiftyfold during the past year. Referring to the country’s outstanding developments in the plasma industry, Dr. Hassan Abolqassemi said, “The enemy is trying to put Iranian achievements under question.”

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Narmak blood transfusion center, Abolqassemi said that blood safety is a significant issue, and that using the blood of regular donors is the best way of ensuring its safety.

One hour may not seem a very long time for most of us, but for many patients waiting for blood, it is one hour well spent.

Just a single blood donation, which only takes one hour in time, can save up to three lives. That’s the beauty of blood.

As the temperature rises and the summer season commences, blood donations traditionally decrease because people are away on holiday or busy with family activities.

At the same time, the demand for blood usually increases, due in part to an increase in trauma cases such as car accidents. So why not give blood today, tomorrow may be too late.