Culture Ministry announces programs for Imam Khomeini’s death anniversary

TEHRAN -- The director of the Public Relations Office of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Mohammad Qahremani announced that a number of programs have been planned for the 18th death anniversary of Imam Khomeini.

He added that a special organization has been set up to conduct the events in Tehran and the provinces.

“Over one hundred scholars from the Islamic World are expected to travel to Iran in order to participate in the ceremony of Imam Khomeini’S death anniversary,” he stated.

In addition, foreign journalists will be traveling to Iran to report on the anniversary.

“Programs organized by the Ministry include the holding of book fairs, photo exhibits, and theater performances, the distribution of posters marking the anniversary, the organization of cultural competitions, and the recitation of the Quran in mosques,” Qahremani noted.

He mentioned that cities will have similar programs, and caravans will be set up at various locations in the country that will make pilgrimages to the shrine of Imam Khomeini in Tehran.

Imam Khomeini died on Saturday, June 3, 1989, at the age of 89.