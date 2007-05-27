It is worth knowing

* A minister has appointed his retired brother as the director of the inspection body of a company affiliated with the ministry under his portfolio. For certain reasons this person does not have a good reputation among the people and holds only a high school diploma.

* The BBC channel’s focus on the seminaries in Iran has increased. Its reporters freely visit the Islamic study centers and report a distorted image of those centers. The British news channel is portraying clerics as stifling rationality and wisdom and promoting hypocrisy and despotism.

* A book entitled “Iran on the Threshold of the New Age” - written by a Swedish reporter and a journalist of Iranian Jewish descent residing in Sweden – claims that due to the recent protests by workers and teachers who are unhappy with their payment, a civil war has started in Iran. They have collected unreliable information from certain media outlets and are trying to present an unstable picture of the country.

* Whereas the IAEA Director General Mohamed ElBaradei has issued an ambiguous report on Iran’s nuclear activities which has led to more pressure on Iran, the CIA has plainly declared in a classified report that there is “no evidence” that Iran is seeking nuclear weapons.

* An executive manager has declared that just in one province there are nearly 5000 unemployed graduates trained in agriculture. Such a number of unemployed graduates in one of Iran’s agricultural centers which enjoys rich natural resources is a warning to the ministry officials.