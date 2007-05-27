Company formed in KSA to boost women's role in corporate world

JEDDAH (Khaleej Times) — A company has been formed to encourage women's development in the corporate sector.

"To bring more women to the economic forefront is not an easy exercise but we will showcase a good business model of how to encourage women in companies, like KMPK Properties where they play roles at all levels of the corporate ladder," said Saudi businessman Prince Khalid bin Alwaleed, who has formed a joint venture with KM Properties under the name of KMPK Properties with offices in Riyadh, Dammam, and Jeddah.

"This gesture will in turn encourage and guide other companies to utilize women's talents in a wider context. Such a business model is of particular significance in a society where conservatism in the work force and traditional inhibitions largely exist," he added.

KM Properties, a subsidiary of the Dubai-based KM Holding is a full-fledged real estate developer. KM Properties owns large number of properties in the UAE valued at SR4.3 billion, which include modern offices and residential towers, retail areas, health care clinics, and luxury hotels.

Highlighting the significance of KMPK Properties, Prince Khalid, who is chairman of the new development company, said that he was strongly committed to take part in the implementation of the vision of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz's efforts to bring more Saudis, especially women, to the economic forefront and to create more investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

He explained that KMPK Properties' knowledge of the Saudi market, backed by experienced team of professionals, technical know-how, and solid experience in investment products structuring, will surely provide would-be investors with the investment vehicle they require.

He urged local and international investors to invest in Saudi Arabia through KMPK Properties that offers a wide selection of real estate low-risk projects, investment returns, legality, and the full life cycle of the investment.

"One of the investment products KMPK Properties offers is equity investments, in which investment banks and private funds will invest directly into our high return, low-risk real estate development projects through winning formulas and smart strategies," said Mohamed Haddad, chairman of KM Holding and vice chairman of KMPK Properties. He added that KMPK Properties would enjoy the hotel management expertise of Tamani Hotels and Resorts, the hospitality arm of KM Holding.

Meanwhile, Motorola recently announced plans to employ more Saudi women as part of its Saudization drive in the kingdom.

Addressing a Press conference in Riyadh, Walid Romman, country manager in the kingdom, said that Motorola's 40 percent staff is Saudi.

He said that in March, Motorola hired a female Saudi national to join the company's networks and enterprise team. "The new female employee, the first in the history of Motorola Saudi Arabia, will provide sales support in the eastern province," he said.

He added that Motorola is a leading global employer of local talent, and participates annually in the King Fahd University career fair, primarily to recruit more Saudi graduates in the technical and engineering sector.