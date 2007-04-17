Labour drop to lowest poll level since pre-Blair

LONDON (AFP) - Britain's governing Labour Party has dropped to its lowest level in the polls since Prime Minister Tony Blair became its leader 13 years ago, according to a survey published on Tuesday.

The Populus poll for The Times showed support for Labour at 29 percent, down one percentage point from a similar survey a month ago. The main opposition Conservatives also dropped one point to 37 percent.

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats, Britain's third-biggest party, rose two points to 20 percent, and various smaller parties made up the remaining 14 percent.

Publication of the survey comes a day after Defense Secretary Des Browne apologized to parliament for his handling of the aftermath of the release of 15 sailors captured by Iran last month.

Browne had initially presided over a decision to allow the group to sell their stories to the media, and two eventually did, but was harshly criticized by the families of soldiers in Afghanistan and Iraq, opposition politicians, and military personnel.

According to the Populus survey, though 73 percent of respondents believed that the eight sailors and seven marines should not have been allowed to sell their stories, only 30 percent thought Browne should lose his job for the decision.

The poll also comes with less than three weeks to go before elections in various local councils across England, as well as the Scottish and Welsh regional assemblies, where Labour is expected to have a poor showing.

Populus questioned 1,503 adults by telephone between April 13 and 15.