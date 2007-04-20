Asian star shines brightly at international TV trade fair

CANNES, France (AFP) -- Asia's star is shining brightly once again at this year’? MIPTV/MILIA international TV and digital content trade show as the digital revolution sweeping the audiovisual, Internet and cellphone worlds pushes the region’s hi-tech strengths to the fore.

Business for the hundreds of Asia-Pacific companies who have jetted in to this small, chic Riviera seaside resort for the influential five-day market that opened its doors Monday also looks set to be brisk.

"Competition is high and audiences are very picky but demand is growing for content for new technologies," Jack Lim of South Korea’s leading broadcaster, Korean Broadcasting System, told AFP.

"This is the biggest marketplace for us and we’re optimistic that it will be a very busy week," Lim emphasized.

The two enormous advertising banners adorning the front of the town’s fabled Palais des Festivals that houses the show also extol the region’s hi-tech and story-telling skills.

One banner reads: "I made it in Singapore", whilst the other "Window of Korean Wave" is promoting South Korea’s latest hugely popular romantic drama that continues to entrance audiences around Asia.

The Asian countries are here in force, led by Japan and South Korea, with 237 and 228 exhibitors, respectively.

In the build-up to the Beijing Olympics, China has more than doubled its presence this year with 124 exhibitors, whilst Australia and South Korea are both among the top 10 exhibiting countries.

In all there are a whopping 856 exhibitors from across the Asia-Pacific region. That accounts for just over 20 percent of the total 4,234 companies from 59 countries signed up.

But the particularly large number of Chinese exhibitors is not all due to the impending summer Olympics, Paul Johnson, television director for the show’s organizers Reed MIDEM, pointed out.

"Chinese participants are taking a more active role in the world’s largest audiovisual market because they are becoming more savvy at selling their original content rather than as a net buyer, which was their main activity over the past few years," Johnson told AFP.

The country’s emerging co-production sector is also boosting growth in the TV sector, Johnson noted.

Senior Chinese TV execs attending last weekend’s MIPDOC documentary show that precedes the main market, said they were looking for international co-production partners to help them package and sell their stories better to audiences outside.

Growing demand for the fabulous quality high definition (HD) programs that work fantastically on the raft of new entertainment channels, from IPTV to video-on-demand as well as TV, is also helping fill up the Asian entertainment execs' diaries this week.

Singapore has brought over a record showcase of over 50 HDTV and animation programs, Christopher Chia, CEO of Singapore’s Media Development Authority (MDA), told AFP in an interview.

"From documentaries to drama and even animation, Singapore companies are proving they have what it takes to become a key contributor to digital television content and animation industry," Chia emphasized.

Co-productions are a key strategy for Singapore and MDA said it expected to make a number of announcements about this during the show.