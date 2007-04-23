Asian chief hails women's boom

WUHAN, China (AFP) -- Women's football is booming in Asia ahead of the region's second World Cup on the back of increased efforts by the sport's chiefs, AFC president Mohamed Bin Hammam said.

More and more Asian women are playing, coaching and running the game since China hosted the inaugural World Cup in 1991, the Asian Football Confederation chief said.

"The number of players has been increased, the number of women coaches has risen, the number of administrators has been increased, so we can say we are in a boom in the development of women's football," Bin Hammam told journalists.

He was speaking on the sidelines of Sunday's draw for the next World Cup, which will be held across five Chinese cities in September.

The AFC chief said some countries which previously disallowed women's football were now letting them play.

"In many of our nations the level of support has been increasing. Today the participation from our member associations is from the far east of Asia to the far west of Asia, where nations used to disallow women's football," he said.

Bin Hammam added that Asia's young generation of women players were leading the world, with North Korea and China coming first and second in last year's Under-20 World Championship and China's Ma Xiaoxu named player of the tournament.

He said there were now more senior and junior women's competitions in the region, and the AFC was raising its number of women executive committee members to at least four.

"I can say that all the continent is 100 percent behind women's activities and football in Asia," he said.

The Women's World Cup returns to China from September 10-30. China was due to host the last edition, but the SARS outbreak forced a relocation to the United States.

Four Asian teams -- China, North Korea, Australia and Japan -- are among the 16 countries who will compete for women's football's greatest prize.

China are hoping to repeat the form that took them to the 1999 final, while North Korea are Asia's top-ranked team at number six in the world.