Spanish city looking to become world water capital

ZARAGOZA, Spain (AFP) -- With water scarcity becoming a key environmental challenge, the northeastern Spanish city of Zaragoza is looking to use the 2008 World's Fair which it will host to become an international leader on the issue. Located on the banks of the Ebro river, the city of 600,000 people wants to become the "headlight city of water," said Francisco Pellicer, the technical director of Expo 2008 whose theme will be "water and sustainable development."

More than seven million people, including one million foreigners, are expected to visit the fair, which will run for three months from June 14, 2008.

Exhibits will seek to raise awareness of the importance of water as well as examine possible solutions to the problem of water scarcity, which organizers of the fair say is the biggest environmental challenges of the 21st century.

The United Nations warned at the end of March that two-thirds of the world's population could be threatened by water shortages by 2025. It estimates that 1.2 billion people currently live in areas with insufficient water.

One of the main exhibits will be a freshwater river aquarium, the world's biggest, which will display fish from the Ebro and four other major rivers: the Amazon, Mekong, Murray and the Nile.

Among the other attractions will be a "water tower" which will offer views of the fair grounds as well as of the eastern side of Zaragoza and a moveable exhibit hall that will use mirrors to simulate the appearance of a mirage.

More than 600 million euros (815 million dollars), 70 percent of it public money, will be directly invested to develop the 25-hectare (60-acre) exhibition site located on the banks of the Ebro river, a key source of freshwater for northern Spain.

Another one billion euros will be spent on infrastructure like new roads ahead of the event.

Nearly 100 nations have so far accepted the invitation of the Spanish government to take part in the event while more than 150 non-governmental organizations are expected to be present.

Organizers discreetly point out that the United Nations has over nine bodies which address water problems at various levels which they suggest could be united into one organization based in Zaragoza.

Expo organizers have already set up a conference centre at the fair site which last month hosted over 100 authorities and experts from 12 Mediterranean basin countries including France, Lebanon and Tunisia for a water summit.

They also plan to set up a foundation once the fair is over which will serve as global platform for information on water.

Officials hope Expo 2008 will help put Zaragoza, an agricultural centre located halfway between Madrid and Spain's second-city Barcelona, on the map.

The city is "in the middle of nothing" but the fair can put it "in the middle of everything," said Expo 2008 assistant commissioner Eduardo Lopez-Busquets.