Pakistan's economy growing

LONDON (APP) -- Pakistan is one of the favored destinations for the foreign direct investment, Dr. Ishrat Husain, former Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, told a conference on "Pakistan: Strategic Challenges and Prospects."

Speaking about Pakistan's remarkable economic turnaround, the country's former top financial manager said FDI flows have surged by 95 percent during the last eight months and are expected to touch U.S. $5 billion or 3.5 percent of the Gross Domestic Produce (GDP).

Dr. Husain, who is now the head of the National Commission for government reforms, spoke on the topic of "Tackling Extremism and Pakistan's road to prosperity" at a day-long conference arranged jointly by Royal United Defense Services Institute (RUSI), the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) and the Pakistan High Commission.

He said Pakistan's international bond issues and equity floatation's through GDRs have been consistently oversubscribed and are priced at fine margins.

He said deregulation, liberalization, privatization and private sector-led development have been consistently followed for the last 16 years and these will remain the pillars of future economy policy in Pakistan irrespective of which political party assumes power.

Trade policy in Pakistan, he added, has been categorized by the World Bank as one of the least restrictive in South Asia and this policy has gradually provided incentives to exporters to increase their market share in the global markets.