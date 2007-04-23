Sangalaj to stage “Don Rafael” from Azerbaijan Republic

TEHRAN -- Director Jannat Salimova from the Azerbaijan Republic is to stage the play “Don Rafael” at Tehran’s Sangalaj Hall on April 29.

“Don Rafael” features the life of a trumpet player who is looking for a second job. He finds an office job, but becomes caught up in proposals of bribery.

Salimova has previously directed the plays “The Clowns”, “Three Sisters”, and “The Cherry Orchard”. The Sangalaj Hall will also host “The Sultan and the Black”, written by Ali Nasirian

Directed by Jamshid Davarpanah, the play is performed by a troupe from Bojnurd, and a provisional date for its opening is May 10.

“The Sheet and Liner” by Hassan Varasteh is the third play on the agenda at this venue.

Sangalaj Hall is located on Behesht St., opposite Park Shahr.