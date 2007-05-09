UNFPA: Yemen needs 10,000 midwives to prevent mortality

SANA’A (NewsYemen) -- The United Nations Fund for Population (UNFPA) has appreciated the profession of midwives in all over the world, especially in Yemen, but it urged the Yemeni government to get more midwives, increase their wages and put professional conditions to provide better services for mothers in reproduction cases.

The UNFPA said Yemen is in urgent need for more than 10,000 skilled midwives to offer better healthcare services might save mothers and children.

In its celebration on the world midwives day, May 5, under the slogan "How Midwives Reach Women Everywhere", UNFPA said that families in Yemen used to traditionally depend upon midwives in reproduction as they believe mothers and infants can be safer, but said many women could not get well-skilled midwives when giving birth as the rate of mortality among Yemen women of reproductive age are still high.

Increasing the number of professional midwives is a factual investment in reproduction health because it has an urgent priority, said UNFPA.

It said that 365 mothers, out of 100, die as pregnant or in reproduction cases, and that 101 children, of 1000, die shortly after birth.

It said also that 43.4 percent of women suffer repercussions after giving birth like unproductiveness and metritis and obstetric fistula.

The UNFPA said in its statement that the mortality rate among mothers in Yemen might be reduced to 75 % if women could get emergent care and well-skilled midwifery.

It stressed on the importance of getting trained midwives in local communities where women are in urgent need for midwifery service.

UNFPA started the operation in Yemen since early 70s. Among its latest achievements in Yemen, UNFPA has participated in training 1282 community midwives in 50 districts within 20 governorates.