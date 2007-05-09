Disabled children show off hidden talent

RIYADH -— More than 200 disabled children in Riyadh began a project recently to do a 100 meter-long painting to illustrate their feelings toward society.

The colorful event, organized by the Disabled Children’s Association (DCA) in Riyadh, was held at the Hyatt Mall.

The program was attended by special guests such as national soccer stars Sami Al-Jaber and Mohammed Al-Shalhoub, popular TV anchor Yusuf Al-Jarrah and UNDP Goodwill Ambassador Mona Abu Sulaiman.

Students from Prince Sultan College attended the function along with the disabled children. “We have created a platform for disabled children to socialize with members of the community and to display their hidden talents and skills,” said Bandar Al-Saleh, secretary-general of the DCA. He added that such activities would give the children a moral boost and make them happier.

Al-Saleh said physical disabilities are not a handicap always and some sufferers have joined mainstream society because of their proven skills and talents in various fields. The special guests who took part in the event autographed the painting at the beginning of the event. (Source: arabnews.com)