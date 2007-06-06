Thai southern rebels sabotage track, delay trains

NARATHIWAT, Thailand (AFP) -- Separatist rebels have sabotaged more stretches of railway track in Thailand's restive south, officials said Wednesday, causing further delays in the resumption of services.

Police said insurgents removed 243 nails and bolts from sleepers in two locations in Yala Province overnight, while two bombs were found underneath a stretch of track in Pattani Province.

All trains have been suspended in the three insurgency-hit provinces of Yala, Narathiwat and Pattani since Monday after 10 acts of sabotage on the track caused a train to derail, injuring 20 people.

Monthakan Srivilas, spokeswoman for the State Railway of Thailand, said that insurgents had also removed sections of the track, delaying the resumption of services until Friday. Trains had been due to resume on Thursday.

"We have to recheck the whole track after the insurgents removed the bolts at two locations," she told AFP.

Later Wednesday, security forces discovered and defused two bombs planted under the track in Pattani, which police said aimed to maim or kill anyone checking the line.

Thanongsak Pongprasert, southern director of the State Railway of Thailand, said that from now on, security forces would survey 250 kilometers (155 miles) of track every morning before the first trains start running.

"If they find any sabotage we will stop the trains immediately," he said, adding that some 14,000 passengers used trains in the region every day.

Also in the turbulent region, a 21-year-old Muslim man was shot dead in Narathiwat Province early Wednesday, police said, while a large elementary school in Yala Province was burned to the ground overnight.

More than 2,200 people have been killed and thousands more wounded in a separatist insurgency that has been raging in the Muslim-majority southern region bordering Malaysia since January 2004.

Violence is growing despite peace-building moves by the military-installed government, which came to power after a coup in September 2006.