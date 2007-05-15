Match-fixing ref to begin jail term in Germany
Robert Hoyzer, 27, was jailed for two years and five months by a Berlin court in 2005 after he admitted fixing matches in a two-million-euro (2.7-million-dollar) betting scam.
The severity of his sentence surprised many observers because prosecutors had only called for a suspended jail term, but Hoyzer failed in an appeal in December last year.
Hoyzer told Sport-Bild magazine that he was not scared of serving his sentence in a prison in Berlin.
"I am not anxious, it is more like concern and respect. I would compare it with starting a new job," Hoyzer said.
Most of the matches he admitted fixing were in the German second and third division, although a German Cup match between first division SV Hamburg and third division Paderborn and a Turkish first division match between Ankaragucu and Galatasaray were also affected.
In the most controversial match, Hoyzer awarded amateurs Paderborn two penalties and sent off a Hamburg player to help the minnows recover from two goals down and win the Cup match.
Hoyzer admitted receiving 70,000 euros and a flat-screen television set for fixing matches.