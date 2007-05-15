High fiber and magnesium may cut diabetes risk

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) -- High levels of cereal fiber and magnesium are associated with a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes mellitus, according to a report in the Archives of Internal Medicine.

The findings stem from an analysis performed by Dr. Matthias B. Schulze and colleagues from the German Institute of Human Nutrition Potsdam-Rehbruecke, Nuthetal.

The study involved over 25,000 adults, between 35 and 65 years of age, who were followed from 1994 to 2005 for diabetes. A food-frequency questionnaire was used to assess the participants for the amounts of dietary fiber and magnesium.

During follow-up, 844 subjects developed type 2 diabetes, the report indicates. Compared with the subjects with the lowest cereal fiber intake, those with the highest intake had a 28-percent reduction in diabetes risk.

Fruit and vegetable fiber intake, by contrast, did not affect the risk. Magnesium intake also showed no effect in this study.

Next, a meta-analysis, which incorporated data from nine studies on fiber intake and eight on magnesium intake, showed a 33-percent reduction in diabetes risk with high cereal fiber intake. Once again, fruit and vegetable fiber content had no effect.

In contrast to the findings from the first study, the meta-analysis also linked high magnesium intake with a 23-percent reduction in diabetes risk.

"The evidence from our study and previous studies, summarized by means of meta-analysis, strongly supports that higher cereal fiber and magnesium intake may decrease diabetes risk. Whole-grain foods are therefore important in diabetes prevention," Schulze's team concludes.