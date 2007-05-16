Taiwan tests harbor defenses

SUAO, Taiwan (AFP) -- Taiwan on Wednesday tested its defenses in a live-fire drill simulating an invasion by rival China as part of the island's biggest ever war games being held this week, the Defense Ministry said.

The scenario of the maneuvers -- part of five-day war games codenamed "Han Kuang 23" -- is that a fleet of Chinese warships are found while crossing the middle of the Taiwan Strait approaching northern Taiwan.

In deterring the "attack", Taiwan armed forces showcased sophisticated weaponry during an hour-long, live-fire exercise near the northeastern Suao harbor.

The forces for the first time tested the power of a U.S.-made Standard II air defense missile, which was launched from a Kidd-class destroyer to eliminate a target.

The surface-to-air missiles have a range of 144 kilometers (90 miles) and vastly outperform the Standard I missiles deployed on Taiwan's Perry-class frigates.

A French-made Mirage 2000-5 fighter released flares in a standard operation to duck possible missile attacks after it fired a Magic missile to hit a drone -- a pilotless airplane used as a mock enemy plane.

The army also fired home-made Hsiungfeng (Brave Wind) II and US-made Sparrow missiles from land bases.

"The objective of the drill was to test the joint operation capabilities of army, navy and air force," army Major-General Hsu Yen-pu told reporters at the end of Wednesday's drill involving more than 1,800 people, 28 fighters, a submarine, a destroyer, two frigates and four missile boats.

According to the Defense Ministry, more than 120,000 soldiers and 23,000 reservists were to be mobilized during the war games, which began Monday.

China has repeatedly threatened to invade self-governing Taiwan should the island declare formal independence. It regards Taiwan as part of its territory awaiting reunification since they split in 1949 at the end of a civil war.

Tensions between Taiwan and China have escalated since independence-leaning Chen Shui-bian was elected president in 2000. He was narrowly re-elected in 2004.