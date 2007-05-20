ICESCO should bring together scholars, intellectuals: Ahmadinejad

TEHRAN -- The ICECSO should promote unity and understanding among the Muslim scholars and intellectuals, Iranian President Mahmud Ahmadinejad said in a meeting with ICECSO director general Abdulaziz Osman el Tuveydjri on Sunday.

Praising the efforts of the Islamic Cultural, Educational, and Scientific Conference Organization (ICESCO), he said that preserving the Islamic heritage is a help to humanity’s progress and elevation.

ICESCO director general appreciated Iran for its staunch support of the organization and expressed hope that ICESCO will be able to take more steps for promotion of the Islamic culture.

He pointed to Iran’s important role in international affairs and said that utilizing nuclear energy is Iran’s inalienable right.

“ICESCO stands besides Iran under any circumstances,” the director general said.