Iran, Azerbaijan call for enhanced ties

BAKU (IRNA) -- Iran's Vice-President and Head of the Department of Environment Ms. Fatemeh Vaez-Javadi here Friday stressed expansion of cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Vaez-Javadi was speaking in a meeting with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev.

The DoE head arrived in Baku Friday morning to attend the first session of a conference on the Caspian Sea Environment Protection.

"Caspian Sea brings littoral states closer to each other. Efforts should be made for the sea's protection and its better utilization," she said.

She conveyed greetings of Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad to his Azeri counterpart.

Aliyev, for his part, said he was eagerly waiting for President Ahmadinejad to visit Baku, adding the trip would bolster relations between the two countries.

Pointing to Tehran-Baku cooperation on the Caspian Sea, he said the Caspian Sea is the “sea of peace and friendship” between the two nations.

Tehran and Baku desire to expand bilateral cooperation in various fields particularly in protection of the Caspian Sea.

The first session of the conference on the Caspian Sea Environment Protection was held in Baku on May 23-25.

The main purpose of the forum is to protect the Caspian Sea from pollution through activities including restoration, conservation and efficient use of the sea's bio-resources.