TEHRAN -- An exhibition of photos entitled “Light of Love” depicting the character of Imam Khomeini and showing scenes from his life is underway at several venues in Tehran in commemoration of his death anniversary.

A collection of 70 photos taken during different epochs of the Imam’s life have been displayed at various sites including the shrine of the Imam, the central building of the Culture Ministry, and the IRIB International Hall. The displays will continue until June 5. -------Fifth Tehran Sculpture Biennial to be held in autumn

TEHRAN -- The Fifth Tehran Sculpture Biennial is to be held in the autumn at Tehran’s Saba Art and Cultural Institute.

The biennial is cosponsored by the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, The Iranian Sculpture Society, Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, and the Iranian Academy of Arts. -------------Imam Ali (AS) museum to hold “Ascent” exhibition in Ramadan

TEHRAN -- Tehran's Imam Ali (AS) Religious Arts Museum is to hold an exhibition entitled “Ascent” during the month of Ramadan.

Artists have been invited to enter sculptures on the themes of “ascent” and the Persian poet Rumi. The artworks should be worked in metal, wood or stone and will be selected for display by the jury which consists of Narges Haririan, Taher Sheikholhokamaii, and Hamidollah Rezaii. -----------Beirut hosts Iran’s Film Week

TEHRAN -- Iran’s Film Week is to commence in Beirut on May 31 and will continue until June 6.

Reza Mirkarimi’s “So Close, So Far”, Abolqasem Talebi’s “Naghmeh”, Masud Abparvar’s “Murder Online” and Mohammadreza Bozorgnia’s “A Place to Live” are among the entries.

This event is cosponsored by Sima Film Studio, Al-Manar TV. ----------“Rooted in the Sky” competing in Czech filmfest

TEHRAN -- “Rooted in the Sky”, by Farkhondeh Torabi is competing at the Zlin International Film Festival for Children & Youth now underway in the Czech Republic.

Films from 40 countries are participating in the festival which opened on May 27 and will end on June 2.

“Rooted in the Sky” has already participated in several international festivals in Britain, Portugal, South Korea, Germany and Egypt.