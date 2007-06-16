Tanzania's $4.8bn budget to improve infrastructure

DODOMA (AFP) -- Tanzania announced a 6.087-trillion-shillings (4.8 billion dollars) budget for 2007/2008 designed to improve the country's shoddy infrastructure.

Of the budget proposals, 18 percent was allocated to education, 12.8 percent to roads, 10 percent to health, 6.2 percent to agriculture and 5.1 percent to water supply.

"Those sectors have great impact in poverty eradication," Finance Minister Zakia Meghji told parliament in the administrative city of Dodoma.

Fifty-eight percent of the 2007/08 would be funded from domestic sources through tax and non-tax revenue, while 42 percent would be provided by external donors, he said.