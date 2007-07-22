PresidentAhmadinejad visits prominent cleric in hospital

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- President Mahmud Ahmadinejad visited ailing head of the Experts Assembly Ayatollah Ali Meshkini in a Tehran hospital Sunday.

The ayatollah, in his 80s, was confined to hospital in northern Tehran last week suffering from pulmonary disease. He is being held in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Ayatollah Meshkini is the substitute Friday prayers leader of Tehran and one of the senior clerics living in the holy city of Qom, southern Tehran. He has penned many books on Islamic jurisprudence and general issues of Islam. President Ahmadinejad was briefed by the cleric's medical team on the ayatollah's physical condition. The president wished a quick recovery for Ayatollah Meshkini. Several senior officials including Chairman of the Expediency Council Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani and Majlis Speaker Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel have also visited Meshkini in hospital.