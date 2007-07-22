IMF chief to visit Thailand, Philippines, Cambodia

KYODO (Yahoo News) -- International Monetary Fund Managing Director Rodrigo de Rato will make a trip to Thailand, the Philippines and Cambodia from July 28 through Aug. 2 for talks with political leaders and senior officials of the countries, the IMF said.

He will visit Bangkok on July 28-29, Manila on July 30-31 and Phnom Penh on Aug. 1-2 to discuss issues facing the region and reinforce the IMF's policy dialogue with Asian countries. Rato is due to leave office around October for personal reasons following this year's annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank. He formerly served as Spain's economy minister and vice president and was appointed to the IMF's top post in June 2004 for a five-year term