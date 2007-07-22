“Santur Player” premiere postponed

TEHRAN -- While many of Tehran’s billboards are displaying posters of “The Santur Player”, the premiere of this controversial film has been postponed for an indefinite time, Iranian media reported on Sunday.

The decision to postpone the screening results from particular conditions prevailing in Iranian cinema, an official of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, who preferred to remain anonymous, told the Iranian Students News Agency. Directed by Dariush Mehrjuii, “The Santur Player” was scheduled to premiere on July 25, but it was replaced in the premiere schedule by “The Trial”, a drama directed by Iraj Qaderi. Starring Bahram Radan and Golshifteh Farahani, “The Santur Player” is about a santur virtuoso and singer named Ali, who becomes a drug addict. --------Musical problem The screening of the film was also postponed several times during the 25th Fajr International Film Festival in Tehran last February, and it was finally showcased with its soundtracks censored, allegedly to show respect for the mourning season of Muharram. Afterwards, newspapers announced that the film had failed to obtain a screening license from the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance due to the soundtracks sung by Mohsen Chavoshi. The ministry said that the songs have not been approved by the relevant departments of musical affairs. Thus the film’s composer Ardavan Kamkar had to record the songs with Radan’s own voice. However, it can be deduced that the film, even with all the modifications, has not met with the satisfaction of the officials. The film was nominated in the best composer and best actor categories at the Fajr festival, and Radan was awarded the Best Actor Crystal Simorgh