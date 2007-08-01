Daneshvar’s stories published in China

TEHRAN -- A selection of stories by Simin Daneshvar entitled “A City like Paradise” translated into Chinese by Mu-hun Yang, has been published in China.

Simin Daneshvar was born in 1921 in Shiraz and studied Persian literature at Tehran University. She married the well-known Iranian novelist and short story writer Jalal Al-e Ahmad.Daneshvar's most successful work Savushun (The Mourners), a novel about settled and tribal life in and around her hometown of Shiraz, was published in 1969. She has also translated some of the works of Shaw, Chekhov, Hawthorn and Albe Schnitzler. She is now hospitalized in Tehran