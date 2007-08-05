Hope for Korean hostages

SEOUL (National Post) =After more than two weeks in captivity, it seems there is some hope for the 21 South Koreans held hostage by the Taleban.

The militant group has expressed willingness to hold talks with South Korean officials in government-controlled territory.But on the explicit condition that the UN mission in Afghanistan guarantees the safety of its delegation.''The Taleban are ready to meet with the Koreans anywhere in Afghanistan outside of the cities. But the Taleban have one condition, the UN should guarantee their safety when they go to meet the Koreans,'' said Qari Yousef Ahmadi, purported Taleban spokesperson.Officials from the UN mission in Afghanistan were not immediately available for comment on the Taleban's new offer.The offer came as Amnesty International made a direct appeal to the Taleban to free the hostages.Twenty-three South Koreans were abducted on July 19 in Ghazni province. The Taliban have already shot and killed two men in the group, which was doing voluntary health work in Afghanistan.Meanwhile, the U.S. has indicated that the use of military force to free the South Korean hostages has not been entirely ruled out