Mugabe among African leaders in Malaysia for anti-poverty meet

KUALA LUMPUR (AFP) -- Zimbabwe's controversial President Robert Mugabe is among African and Southeast Asian leaders meeting in Malaysia this week aiming to draw up a plan to fight poverty and bolster economic ties.

Mugabe's presence at the gathering on the island resort of Langkawi -- which comes as his own country suffers hyper-inflation and chronic food shortages -- is already raising eyebrows.But Malaysia's foreign minister said the meeting, which will be hosted by Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, was non-political.""I have heard that there have been some rumblings, but we must remember that the Langkawi dialogue is to discuss development,"" Syed Hamid Albar told the New Straits Times.""It's a non-political forum. We will not be discussing politics but socio-economic development.""Whichever country is in need of development and can learn from the experience of others, they should be encouraged to participate,"" he added.The gathering, dubbed the Langkawi International Dialogue, will bring together 16 African and Southeast Asian leaders and more than 260 delegates.The Malaysia forum is the brainchild of former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad and was launched in 1995 in an attempt to foster close economic and political relations with poor but resource-rich African countries.Mahathir, who retired in October 2003 after 22 years in power, was an ally of Mugabe's, with the two men sharing a love of anti-Western rhetoric stoked by a history of British colonialism in both countries.Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi was to officially declare the summit open with a speech scheduled late Sunday that would focus on ""workable solutions"" to ending poverty, the state Bernama news agency said.Abdullah's speech would outline ideas on how ""we should move forward and tackle problems faced by the African states,"" Syed Hamid said, adding that an ambitious plan was to be produced at the end of the three-day summit.Malaysia is Southeast Asia's third-largest economy. Its major exports include oil, electronics and electrical products and it is the world's largest palm oil producer.Other leaders taking part in the meeting include Lesotho's prime minister, the Namibian and Zambian presidents and King Mswati III of Swaziland.Leaders from four Asian countries -- Vietnam, Bangladesh, Cambodia and Thailand will also attend for the first time.Meanwhile, state-owned oil and gas company Petronas has received an invitation from the Ugandan government to explore possible gas and oil fields in the African nation.Bernama said the invitation was relayed by Uganda's Deputy High Commissioner to Malaysia, Nimisha Madhvani, who is also attending the summit.She said a possible ""bilateral agreement"" on exploration could be concluded soon, but did not give further details.