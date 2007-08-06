Iran set to produce 10.5m tons of raw steel by next March

TEHRAN – Iran will produce 10.5 million tons of raw steel in the current Iranian year (started March 21), said the deputy industries and mines minister here on Monday.

Ahmad-Ali Harati-Nik, also the head of the Iran Mines and Mineral Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) added that Iran produced about 10 million tons of the product in the last Iranian year (ended March 20, 2007).He predicted that the figure will soar to 10.5 million tons by putting the country’s steel projects into operation.