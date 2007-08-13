Ahvaz to host 5th Iran drilling expo

TEHRAN (PIN) – The 5th Iran Drilling Industry Exposition will be held in Ahvaz, the capital of southern Khuzestan Province, on Dec. 22, marking the establishment anniversary of National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC).

The NIDC’s Research and Technology Dept. head told PIN that necessary arrangements would be gradually made in collaboration with Oil Equipment Association for the specialized exhibition.Mohammadreza Tahmasbi-Birgani added 90 companies from Iran took part in the fourth solo exhibition, adding that the number would soar to 120 in the upcoming exhibit.Given the increased number, the area of the exposition would be 2,500 or 3,000 square meters, 500 or 1,000 square meters larger than of the space in the fourth edition, he added.“The main aim behind the organization of exhibition is to identify domestic parts manufacturers and to get them familiar with the NIDC’s needs,” Tahmasbi-Birgani said, adding, “In fact it is a two-sided interaction between the NIDC and manufacturers on support of local production.”The official said the company had gathered good information about Iranian parts manufacturers during the past four years.Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei had underlined the necessity to move toward meeting the oil industry’s need with domestic products.Petroleum Ministry had also announced that Iranian-made equipment was given first priority in the oil industry.President Mahmud Ahmadinejad said that the country needed to take risks and use domestic products even if their quality was poorer than similar foreign equipment.Managing director of the National Iranian Drilling Company announced that the company’s drilling revenues had been registered at about 2 billion dollars during the past Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2007).Heidar Bahmani added that the NIDC drilled a total of 177 oil and gas wells last year and had been active in major projects such as South Pars gas field, Kish gas field, and Azadegan gas field.Explaining about the purchase of eight new drilling rigs, the official said that development of drilling fleet of the company had delineated promising outlooks for the company’s activities