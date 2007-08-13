Gasoline quota unchanged

TEHRAN (PIN) -- Gasoline quota for passenger cars will remain 100 liters per month even in the second half of the current Iranian year (ending March 2008), deputy oil minister, Mohammadreza Ne’matzadeh, announced.

Speaking on the sidelines of a ceremony to sign a contract to develop the Isfahan Refinery, the official said that the price for the rationed gasoline will remain unchanged at 1,000 rials (less than 11 cents) per liter.On the budget set aside for gasoline imports, he said the ministry is seeking $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion, the Persian daily ‘Iran’ reported on Sunday.If the government endorses the sum, it would finally have to be approved by the Majlis as well, but the budget set aside for the gasoline import in the 2007-8 Budget Law falls short of the demand due to the rise in global fuel prices.Ne’matzadeh noted that the country needs to import 35 million to 38 million liters per day to meet domestic demand.He recalled that the figure stood at 59 million liters to 60 million liters per day prior to the implementation of the gasoline rationing plan, which began late June