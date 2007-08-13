Yemen arrests suspects over Spanish attack

SANAA (AFP) -- Yemeni security forces on Monday arrested a number of suspects over a suicide bombing against Spanish tourists last month that killed 10 people, the interior ministry said.

A ministry official quoted by the Saba news agency said they were captured in a raid in the region of Moudia, in the restive province of Marib where eight Spanish tourists and two local drivers were killed in the July 2 attack.However, he gave no details about the number of people arrested.Four Al-Qaeda militants suspected of involvement in the bombing were killed in a clash with security forces last week that also left one soldier dead