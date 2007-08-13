Cunego claims fourth stage win on German tour

SONTHOFEN, Germany (AFP) -- Italian rider Damiano Cunego enjoyed his first Tour of Germany win on Monday when he claimed the fourth stage into the foothills of The Alps.

The 25-year-old claimed victory on the 183.8km route between Singen and Sonthofen, which had two climbs, winning in a time of 4 hours 28 minutes and 6 seconds.Having broken from the peloton, Cunego won the sprint finish ahead of veteran Gerolsteiner rider Davide Rebellin and the Spaniard David Lopez Garcia who rides for Caisse d'Epargne.Defending champion CSC rider Jens Voigt retains the yellow jersey, even though two of his teammates, Swiss cyclist Fabian Cancellara and Luxemburg's Andy Schleck, were unable to cycle due to illness.""That was harder than expected,"" said Voigts, who finished in the 25-strong chasing group.""In the end, I gave everything I had and had to really put the work in to stay in contention.""There were two heavy falls on the twisting route with Colombian Rigoberto Uran (Unibet) crashing off the road and into a stream where he hurt his shoulder while Austrian Gerrit Glomser (Volksbank) also took a tumble.On Wednesday, the tour moves into the German Alps with the fifth stage of 157.6km rising to a height of 2650m