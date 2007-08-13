Rooney joins England injured XI

LONDON (AFP) -- Wayne Rooney's left foot fracture adds to England boss Steve McClaren's woes ahead of key qualifying games for the 2008 European Championships.

England face Germany in a warm-up friendly match at Wembley on August 22, before the crucial qualifiers there against Israel on September 8 and Russia on September 12.Rooney's hairline fracture, which his Manchester United club manager Alex Ferguson said Monday would rule him out for two months, meant McClaren would have been able to name an injured XI of stars currently unfit to play.Rooney is also likely to miss the qualifiers away to Estonia on October 13 and Russia on October 17.England injured XI:Goalkeeper: Ben Foster (Manchester Utd)Defenders: Gary Neville (Manchester United), John Terry (Chelsea, capt), Jonathan Woodgate (Middlesbrough), Wayne Bridge (Chelsea)Midfielders: David Beckham (Los Angeles Galaxy/USA), Ledley King (Tottenham), Joey Barton (Newcastle), Aaron Lennon (Tottenham)Forwards: Wayne Rooney (Manchester Utd), Michael Owen (Newcastle