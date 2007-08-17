Bullets or ballots?

The United States recently announced it is offering a “military aid package” worth $60 billion to its feuding allies in the Middle East.

In the megadeal, $20 billion of arms is to be sold to Saudi Arabia and five other oil-rich Arab states of the Persian Gulf, $10 billion of weaponry is to go to Egypt, and $30 billion in new U.S. military assistance is to be provided to Israel over the next 10 years, ostensibly to ensure the Zionist regime maintains its military superiority over the Arabs.U.S. Under Secretary of State Nicholas Burns and the director general of the Israeli Foreign Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding for Israel’s military aid package in Beit-ul-Moqaddas on Friday.Now does the volatile Middle East need weapons or democracy? After all, shortly after 9/11, the current U.S. administration declared that democracy was the pressing need of the region.Many military experts and political analysts say the Middle East is a powder keg and selling more weapons to the region is like throwing fuel on a fire.There is no doubt that civil society and democracy are more suppressed in the Middle East than in almost every other part of the world, creating a stifling climate that gives rise to outbursts of violence and terrorism from time to time.Despite the fact that there were ulterior motives, the proposal to promote democracy in the Middle East would have been constructive if a logical and systematic plan in harmony with the local cultures had been presented.However, in the six years since 9/11, the idea has only been given lip service. A few show seminars on democracy were held in the capitals of Arab states of the Persian Gulf but there have been no tangible results.Indeed, just the opposite has happened. The Iraq war has fanned the flames of extremism, democratization efforts are being undermined, and the world has become a more dangerous place.The plan to equip Arab states of the Persian Gulf with sophisticated weapons, supposedly to maintain the balance of power in the Middle East in the face of Iran’s rising influence, is in sharp contrast to the alleged goal of creating a stable, democratic, and peaceful Middle East.To achieve soft aims such as democracy and peace, soft approaches must be employed.In order to create a democratic and peaceful Middle East, a just peace must be established in Palestine, the $30 billion U.S.-Israel arms deal must be canceled, and Arab states must be encouraged to invest their $20 billon in projects promoting civil society instead of depositing it in the coffers of the corporations of the military-industrial complex.Clearly, if Arab countries do not want to be left behind by the caravan of civilization, they need to build up civil society for civilians and abandon their misguided plans to build up militarist society for militarists