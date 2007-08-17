West must accept Iran's influence in Mideast: Safavi

ISFAHAN (IRNA) -- West has to accept Iran's influence and power in the Middle East region and observe Iran's rights, commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corp (IRGC) said on Thursday.

Speaking in the ceremony for honoring the technicians who helped the defenders of Iran during eight years of U.S.-backed imposed war (1980-1988), Major General Seyyed Yahya Rahim Safavi said, ""Western powers have got to know that Iran has turned to a regional power and establishment of the security in the region without observing Iran's rights is not possible.""He said that the U.S. pressure on Iran and its propaganda campaign against IRGC are owing to the national defense force's success to defend the country during the eight-year imposed war.Safavi clarified that Iran is a political and security force in the region and the security of the region requires Iran's active participation