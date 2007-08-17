Death toll from Iraq bombings jumps to 400

BAGHDAD (AFP) - The death toll from four suicide truck bomb attacks in northern Iraq has risen to 400, a top official said Thursday, making it by far the deadliest attack since the fall of Saddam Hussein four years ago.

""More than 400 people were killed and the toll is expected to rise,"" the director of operations at the interior ministry, Major General Abdel Karim Khalaf, told AFP.The number of people killed was also the highest single toll since the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States in which around 3,000 died.Khalaf said the four suicide bombers packed two tons of explosives into their lorries, unleashing massive devastation on members of the ancient Yazidi religious sect in the northern province of Nineveh.The new toll was announced as rescuers pulled corpses from the rubble two days after the bombings, as teams of army, police and civilians clawed through the carnage of pancaked homes in the villages of Al-Qataniyah and Al-Adnaniyah.The U.S. military blamed Al-Qaeda for the latest attacks, which came with U.S. and Iraqi forces pressing a massive nationwide crackdown against violence