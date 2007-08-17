Eto'o rejects 'Fantastic Four' label

MADRID (AFP) -- Barcelona's Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o on Friday rejected the ""Fantatic Four"" label given by the media to him and the Spanish club's three other star strikers.

The nickname, a reference to a series of movies based on four comic book superheroes, started being used after Thierry Henry joined Eto'o, Brazil's Ronaldinho and Argentina's Lionel Messi at Barcelona.""It is flattering but that can be a bit deceiving, look what happened to the 'Galacticos',"" said Eto'o, referring to the nickname given to Real Madrid after they signed a series of star players at the start of the decade.Despite spending millions to sign Portugal's Luis Figo, Brazil's Ronaldo, France's Zinedine Zidane and England's David Beckham, Real Madrid struggled until they won the Spanish title last season.Spain's sports press on Friday demanded to know what formation Barcelona coach Frank Rijkaard will use during his side's first match of the new Primera Liga season on August 26 against Racing Santander.The Dutch coach has indicated he is not keen on using the four star strikers at the same time.Barcelona have won all of their pre-season games and are already being tipped as the favorites for the league title this season but Eto'o urged caution.""Until now we have played games in preseason where the objective is to find our best form. We have done well up until now, but playing in the league is not the same. There is something extra there,"" he said