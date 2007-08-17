Brzezinski’s book on U.S. policies to be published in Tehran

TEHRAN -- Zbigniew Brzezinski’s “The Choice: Global Domination or Global Leadership” translated by Amir-Hossein Noruzi is to be published by Ney Publications in the near future.

Brzezinski served as United States National Security Advisor to President Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981.In this work he attempts to answer questions about the role of the U.S in 21st century global policies, its ultimate aims and how to balance democracy and globalization according to his own ideology.Zbigniew Kazimierz Brzezinski (born 1928, in Poland) is a Polish-American political scientist and statesman. He is currently a professor at a number of American universities and a member of various councils.-------Erich Fried’s collection of poetry publishedTEHRAN -- A collection of poems by Erich Fried entitled “Death Utters No Word to Thee,” translated by Khosro Naqed, has been published by Cheshmeh Publications.The book also contains a short biography and a prologue on Fried’s style and poetical language.Naqed has previously translated a collection of Fried’s poems entitled “On the Edge of Smiling.”Born into a Jewish family in Vienna in 1921, Fried was always interested in politics and his works were sometimes controversial. He died in Germany, in 1988 and is buried in London. An Austrian literary prize is named after him - the Erich Fried Prize