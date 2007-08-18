Here are a few quick tips to get your family through the transition from work to home:

• Preparation counts. Linda Mason suggests planning ahead – mentally and physically – for your arrival home. For example, make a list of work tasks for the next day in order to free your mind of them, and have a cup of herbal tea on your way home, to begin the slow-down process.• Label it positive. Give this trying transition a positive name, such as ""Happy Hour."" Even if it’s only 10 minutes long, the attitude of leisure will have an effect. Plan for a drink, a snack, checking the mail and a brief snuggle on the couch.• Soak away stress. Some families find that moving bath time to evening transition time works wonders. Take a bath with your preschooler, or suggest your older child bathe alone to give everyone a little quiet and free up the after-dinner hour for other activities.• Create a ""settle-in"" ritual. Kids like to know what to expect, so design your own ritual. Mason suggests, for example, sitting in the rocking chair and snuggling, holding and playing with pets, going to a ""cozy corner"" with cushions and reading a book or collapsing on the bed with the kids for a snuggle. Some families like to light a fire in the fireplace, or get everyone into pajamas for the evening, or put on soft lights and quiet music.• Get casual. If you have a chance to change into casual clothes before arriving home, great. If not, change when you get home so you become a cuddly mom rather than a tight-shoe-wearing businesswoman. It will help your kids feel secure that you’re in for the night. Ask your preschooler for help choosing your ""play clothes.""• Designate a particular activity for transition hour every day. Set up a game board for 30 minutes before dinner, or put out a puzzle or craft. Or have the whole family take a short de-stressing walk before dinner.• Share that one thing. Upon arriving home, let everyone share one thing that’s bursting out of them – whether it’s good, bad or funny. Follow up in more depth later.• Draw your dinner. Tell your young child what’s on the menu and ask him to make place mats or a relevant centerpiece.---------Susan K. Perry, Ph.D., is a social psychologist and the author of Loving in Flow: How the Happiest Couples Get and Stay That Way.------------