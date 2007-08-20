Syria embraces Iraq PM on first visit

DAMASCUS (AFP) -- Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki held talks with Syrian officials on Monday on trade, security and refugees on his first official trip since taking office early last year.

The Prime Minster’s visit follows a trip earlier this month to Iran.Maliki, who is accompanied on the three-day visit by his ministers of oil, trade, the interior and water resources, will meet President Bashar al-Assad, Vice President Faruq al-Shara and Foreign Minister Walid Muallem.It is Maliki’s first visit to Syria since he became premier early last year, although he was based in Damascus in the 1990s when in exile during Saddam’s rule. Iraqi President Jalal Talabani, another formerly Damascus-based exile, visited in January.Syria and Iraq only restored diplomatic ties last November, 26 years after they were broken under the ousted regime of Saddam Hussein over Syria’s support for Iran in its eight-year war with Iraq.Official news agency SANA reported that Maliki and Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Naji Otri discussed “bilateral cooperation between the two brother nations and ways it can be strengthened.”They also talked about reactivating commercial agreements that pre-date the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, the agency said.Maliki will also discuss the reopening of an oil pipeline between the two countries, and security issues, as well as the plight of the 1.5 million of his countrymen who have sought refuge in Syria from the bloodshed at home.The UN High Commissioner for Refugees warned last month that health and education services in both Syria and Jordan were coming under increasing strain from the volume of Iraqi refugees.An estimated 30,000 Iraqis arrive in Syria every month, something Shara has called an “economic, social and political burden.”“Syria has welcomed nearly two million Iraqis... and up until now there are no suggestions they will go home soon,” state-run newspaper Ath-Thawra said.“Syria believes there is no alternative to (Iraqi) national reconciliation,” it said, while stressing its view that “the occupation is the root of its problems.”Iran’s President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is planning to make his first visit to Iraq, although no firm date has yet been set, Iran’s ISNA student news agency reported on Monday