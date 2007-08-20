New Thai charter wins 58 percent at polls

BANGKOK (AFP) -- Nearly 58 percent of Thai voters approved a new army-backed constitution, final results showed Monday, but turnout for the referendum was lower than expected.

With all the votes counted, turnout was estimated at 58 percent, compared to about 70 percent in the last two general elections, said election commission spokesman Suthiphon Thaweechaiyagarn.""The turnout was lower than 60 percent, lower than expectations. But amid strong opposition from those against the charter, and the weather, I think this is a significant achievement for Thailand's first referendum,"" he said.More than 42 percent of voters rejected the charter, which was drafted by a body appointed by the junta after they staged a bloodless coup last September.Floods affected much of the north on polling day.The generals tore up the 1997 so-called ""People's Constitution"" soon after ousting prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. They said Sunday's vote would pave the way for general elections by the end of the year.Army-installed Prime Minister Surayud Chulanont has already declared victory in the referendum and pledged to hold elections by December.Opponents say the new charter will roll back democratic reforms and entrench the power of the military, the palace and the bureaucracy while weakening elected leaders