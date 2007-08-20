Sixteenth fort discovered at Gorgan Great Wall

TEHRAN -- A team of Iranian and British archaeologists have recently discovered a sixteenth fort at the Gorgan Great Wall during a series of geophysical studies, the Persian service of CHN reported on Monday.

“The fort is attached to the wall and its interior structures which date back approximately 1700 years are still intact,” the team’s Iranian director Hamid Omrani announced.“Geophysical studies indicate that the interior structures have been built in a symmetrical style,” he explained.The team, which includes experts from the universities of Durham and Edinburgh, is currently conducting excavations to enable the wall to be dated precisely.Archaeologists estimate that it was built at about the same time as the Great Wall of China and that it was used as a defense system against the invasions of the Ephthalites, a nomadic people who once lived in Central Asia.Initial studies suggest that the wall measures 200 kilometers in length. This would make it Asia’s second longest wall after the Great Wall of China