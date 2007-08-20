“Messenger of Love and Hope” symphony is a monumental artwork: Ahmadinejad

TEHRAN -- President Mahmud Ahmadinejad, accompanied by several members of the cabinet, was a spectator at the 10th performance of the “Messenger of Love and Hope” suite symphony which was performed at the Vahdat Hall on August 19.

After the performance Ahmadinejad went on stage and expressed his appreciation to the artists. He stated that artworks constitute the best paraphrase for the truth and that this comprehensive and interesting musical composition is a monumental work in the history of Iranian art.Several other officials have previously attended performances of the Suite Symphony including Seyyed Mohammad Khatami, Iran’s former president and Tehran’s mayor Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf.Conducted by Loris Tjeknavorian, this musical production highlights various stages of the Prophet Mohammad’s (s) life, including the conquest of Mecca, the Hajjat al-Wadaa (the Holy Prophet’s Farewell Pilgrimage) and his demise