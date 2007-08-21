Rossia, Ilyushin Finance sign aircraft leasing agreement

ZHUKOVSKY (RIA Novosti) -- Leasing company Ilyushin Finance and State Transportation Company Rossia signed a leasing agreement Tuesday for six An-148 aircraft, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported from the MAKS-2007 air show.

The first two aircraft will be delivered in 2008, and the remaining four in 2009.Ilyushin Finance also signed a similar agreement for six Tu-204 aircraft with Moscow-based airline Airlines-400. The start of deliveries is planned for 2008, and the planes will be leased for 15 years.An Ilyushin representative said the two contracts are worth about 500 million dollars.An-148 is designed for passenger, cargo-passenger, and cargo transportation flights. It was first presented in Zhukovsky in 2005.Tu-204, a mid-range airliner seating 210 passengers, was designed as a family of passenger, cargo, mixed planes, and convertible variants.The Rossia Company is 100 percent owned by the state. It presently has a fleet of two Il-62s, four Il-86s, 21 Tu-154Ms, two Tu-154Bs, three Tu-214s, nine Tu-134As, four Yak-40s, five Boeing 737-500, and two Airbus A-319.Ilyushin Finance deals with financial and operational leasing of Russian-made civil aircraft, funding of export supplies, and provides consulting services.Ilyushin Finance has a 38 percent stake in Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC).UAC, which is 90 percent state owned, consolidates aircraft building companies and state assets, and engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of military, civil, transport, and unmanned aircraft in a bid to streamline the Russian aviation industry.It incorporates commercial and military aircraft makers, such as Sukhoi, Ilyushin, and Tupolev, as well as companies involved in distribution, including Aviaexport