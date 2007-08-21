Kalantari to reconcile modernity and tradition at Tehran Tower

TEHRAN -- Modernity and tradition will be reconciled at the Tehran Tower as its main entrance is to be adorned with paintings of Parviz Kalantari, whose works excellently depict the ambiance of Iran’s traditional architecture.

At over 160 meters in height, the tower will be Tehran’s tallest residential building when it is completed in October.“The paintings include three 3x3 meter works that have been created exclusively for the 54-story tower,” Kalantari told the Mehr News Agency on Tuesday.“I intended to created new works because I feel our works have been repetitive,” he explained“The tower’s engineers will embellish the walls with the works which carry my signature in order to maintain the dignity of the paintings,” he added.A series of three paintings entitled “Iranian City”, created by Kalantari, was installed at the UN-HABITAT headquarters in Nairobi in October 2005 during the commemoration of World Habitat Day.The Tehran Tower is located near the Kordestan Highway and Hakim Ave. intersection.The tower, which covers 200,000 square meters and will consist of 571 residential units, is Iran’s largest residential project