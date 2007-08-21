Experts insist on preservation of intangible cultural heritage

TEHRAN -- The first international seminar on traditional and ritual plays was held on Monday at the Iranian Artists Forum.

Representatives from Iran and several other countries participated in the event, which included lectures and review sessions.In the opening ceremony, Iranian participant Laleh Taqian said that traditional and ritual plays, local music, and various kinds of storytelling are intangible heritage that must be preserved.The UNESCO convention for safeguarding the intangible cultural heritage states that this genre is manifested in oral traditions and expressions; performing arts; social practices, rituals and festive events; knowledge and practices concerning nature and the universe; and traditional craftsmanship, she added.“Iranian ritual plays are part of the intangible heritage, and they must be recognized and protected. But, unfortunately, we are not safeguarding them well, and in recent years the danger that they might even be forgotten one day has arisen,” Taqian stated.She went on to say that public sector organizations affiliated to the Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Organization (CHTHO) and the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance are responsible for registering the intangible heritage.She said she believes that the registration of the intangible heritage on the national heritage list is the first step toward their world registration, adding, “The CHTHO was supposed to draft the regulations for the registration of intangible heritage over the past year, but this has been postponed.”Art expert Soheila Najm also gave a lecture describing the characteristics of various kinds of storytelling.Mohammad-Javad Khavari of Afghanistan discussed the ritual plays performed during Noruz in his homeland. He said that Noruz is a traditional celebration for Afghans, just as it is for Iranians, and his compatriots also perform ritual ceremonies before Noruz to prepare for the New Year celebration.Giti Neivandi of France gave a lecture on the usage of storytelling in the modern media