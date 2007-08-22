Iran to start production of intelligent bombs in days

TEHRAN (Fars News Agency) -- The production line for manufacturing a hommade intelligent bomb called “Ghased” will launch operation next week.

The Iranian Defense Ministry said that it will start production lines for manufacturing other military tools and arsenals next week on the occasion of the Week of Government.The 2000-pound bomb, equipped with an intelligent guiding system, is produced by few countries due to the advanced technical know-how required for its production and Iran is the last in the chain of countries which have succeeded in developing the technology.Ghased has been successfully test fired by such fighter jets as F4 and F5